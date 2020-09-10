New Fall Beauty Products & Trends

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Kelly Daniels, Sephora Beauty Manager inside Southpark Mall’s JC Penney location in Davenport, is featured on PSL to talk about fall 2020 trends in beauty---including new products like the Rare Beauty line (exclusive to Sephora) by Selena Gomez. Everything in that line is affordably priced and a portion of sales goes to charity.

Other topics during the interview:

Pantone Color of the Year 2020: Classic Blue---the color that anticipates what’s next. Ready for blue eye shadow?!? If so, you’re gonna be “hip”.

Sephora Cream Lip stains: Wine-stained lips! Sephora’s lip stains don’t dry out lips and the color will LAST. Price point is just $14

The “nude” or neutral lip: featuring a Buxom product (color: White Russian) that is a good color, minty flavor with a tingly sensation.

Sephora (inside JC Penney) / Northpark: (563) 391-4800 / Southpark: (309) 797-1201

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.