Advertisement

NFL season kicks off Thursday on TV6

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWQC) - It’s NFL GameDay on NBC. The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are kicking things off against the Texans in Kansas City Thursday night.

After months of back-and-forth negotiations between players, coaches, and teams — as well as a nationwide reckoning over racial inequality and social justice — many fans wondered if there would even be an NFL season.

And things will be different, due to the pandemic. Instead of more than 76,000 fans on opening night, only 17,000 will be inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Masks will be required, concessions will be limited, and fans will be spread out.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he still expects home-field advantage.

You can catch the game Thursday night on TV6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Recent rain causes further damage to Derecho-impacted properties

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The owner of a warehouse in Linn County says he’s in need of repairs and now he’s noticing more leaks

News

Bureau County police ask for help with damaged political signs

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Davenport and West Burlington Health Centers receive $1.6 million grants

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

KWQC

Light at the end of the tunnel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Warmer temps coming!

Web Exclusive

Mid Week Motivation with Life Coach Rumasia Khawaja

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Alan
Another helping of motivation to get you ready for the weekend

News

9/9 Mid Week Motivation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Moline-Coal Valley school district hosts a virtual conversation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
The Moline-Coal Valley superintendent and school board members held a virtual conference to discuss how the beginning of the school year has been going.

News

Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island Police Department has confirmed one person injured in a shooting today in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island.

News

Skies of fright - A view from beneath western fire smoke in California

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
West Coast fires are filling the sky with an eerie smoke.