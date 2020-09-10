NFL season kicks off Thursday on TV6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWQC) - It’s NFL GameDay on NBC. The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are kicking things off against the Texans in Kansas City Thursday night.

After months of back-and-forth negotiations between players, coaches, and teams — as well as a nationwide reckoning over racial inequality and social justice — many fans wondered if there would even be an NFL season.

And things will be different, due to the pandemic. Instead of more than 76,000 fans on opening night, only 17,000 will be inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Masks will be required, concessions will be limited, and fans will be spread out.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he still expects home-field advantage.

You can catch the game Thursday night on TV6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

