Nice dent in drought thanks to recent rainfall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moderate drought still exists in parts of our viewing area, but not as much as you’d think. The latest release of drought information is based on data as of Tuesday morning. Well we had record rainfall on Tuesday so this may be a little misleading. We are expecting more rain today, tomorrow and Saturday morning, but the long term forecast is shaping up nicely.

