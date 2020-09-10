Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon, Ill. (KWQC) - A 16-year-old is missing from Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk was last seen on July 8, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirtayvion has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5′10″ and 180 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Kirtayvion may have traveled to East Moline, Carbondale, Illinois or Ferguson, Missouri. He may also still be in the Mount Vernon area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 1(618) 244-8004. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1(800) 843-5678.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.