Advertisement

Police searching for missing 16-year-old from Mount Vernon

Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk, 16, was last seen on July 8, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk, 16, was last seen on July 8, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mount Vernon, Ill. (KWQC) - A 16-year-old is missing from Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Kirtayvion Taylor-Kirk was last seen on July 8, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirtayvion has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5′10″ and 180 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Kirtayvion may have traveled to East Moline, Carbondale, Illinois or Ferguson, Missouri. He may also still be in the Mount Vernon area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 1(618) 244-8004. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1(800) 843-5678.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Nice dent in drought thanks to recent rainfall

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Warmer temps coming!

News

Casey’s supporting Feeding America during Hunger Action Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Casey’s has set a goal of donating 10 million meals to school-aged children and their families.

News

Casey’s supporting Feeding America during Hunger Action Month

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Recent rain causes further damage to Derecho-impacted properties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The owner of a warehouse in Linn County says he’s in need of repairs and now he’s noticing more leaks

Latest News

News

NFL season kicks off Thursday on TV6

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Ottier
The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are kicking things off against the Texans in Kansas City.

News

Bureau County police ask for help with damaged political signs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Davenport and West Burlington Health Centers receive $1.6 million grants

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWQC

Light at the end of the tunnel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Warmer temps coming!

Web Exclusive

Mid Week Motivation with Life Coach Rumasia Khawaja

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Alan
Another helping of motivation to get you ready for the weekend