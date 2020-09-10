Advertisement

Recent rain causes further damage to Derecho-impacted properties

Clean up after last month’s derecho is on hold because of this week’s rain, and that’s continuing to impact many eastern Iowans still dealing with damage.
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The rain is causing additional problems for many across Eastern Iowa who are still dealing with damage to their homes and properties after the Derecho.

This week’s weather has slowed down debris clean-up, even forcing some roofing and repair companies to put their work on hold.

Kent Fowlkes is the owner of Scratch and Dent Appliance Warehouse in Linn County. He says he’s in need of repairs or a full replacement. After recent rain, he’s noticing more leaks.

“So what’s really going to crush me is we’ve already survived a pandemic now we got an inland hurricane so we’ve already shut my store down just because of the slowness,” Fowlkes said.

The roofing business that plans to fix his warehouse says it’s currently booked 30 days out. Employees are rushing to build as many roofs a day as possible but can’t get to everyone right away.

Home and business owners are advised to document any further damage for insurance.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

