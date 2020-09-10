DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

What is “resilience”? Why is it important? What questions can you ask yourself to know whether this is an ability you’ve developed? This pandemic has changed our day-to-day lives----how have you managed the adaptation necessary? That requires resilience .

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. “Coach Ru” joined PSL to talk about “Resilience” and her launch of an E-Course on the topic later in September.

Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Mandala Integrative Medicine / 2206 E 52nd St, Ste A / Davenport, IA / (563) 355-7411

