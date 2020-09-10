Advertisement

Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department has confirmed one person injured in a shooting today in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island.

The shooting happened around 4:45 P.M. One person was transported to a hospital after being hit by a bullet. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries or if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you can contact the Rock Island Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

