Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department has confirmed one person injured in a shooting today in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island.

The shooting happened around 4:45 P.M. One person was transported to a hospital after being hit by a bullet. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries or if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you can contact the Rock Island Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.

