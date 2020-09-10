Search for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues two months after her disappearance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September 10 marks two months since the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Terrell has been missing from Davenport since the early morning hours on July 10. Police said she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and white or pink flip flops.

In a recent interview, Davenport Police told TV6 detectives continue to work on her case. “Any day, any hour of the day that you walk up to that area, they’re working on it. They’re working through tips. They’re working through just everything that comes with that," said Chief of Police Paul Sikorski.

“They’re still working with the FBI and DCI partners,” said Sikorski. “There certainly isn’t the massive assistance we had originally to get set up but that’s the intent with that is to get everything in the investigation going the right way,” he said.

TV6 spoke with Terrell’s mother, Aishia Lankford, on the two-month anniversary of her disappearance. In a statement she provided, Lankford wrote, “It’s been two months 60 days since my baby girl Bree has been gone. 60 days I held her. 60 days ago I heard her tell on someone in the house. 60 days. I go to bed worried and wake up so much more angrier than the last day like words could never tell someone what I’m going through it’s so bad.”

Lankford wrote, “Most days is so hard to get out and wanna do anything or move on through the day on trying to get her face and a message to anyone ears until it reaches hers so she can shine her light bright so that I can come and get her. I miss her so much it’s really hard these days. I tell you, someone so perfect, and yes I say perfect.”

“She was mommies always perfect and I was her queen mommy because she said I was so strong I could cry and get to moving around like nothing ever happened. Anyone please if you have any information a number or something that wasn’t a red flag then but ring bells now even if it was for a split second call it in. Someone knows something she just don’t disappear like this not Breasia Terrell,” wrote Lankford.

There are currently two rewards being offered in regard to Terrell’s disappearance.

In July, the FBI Omaha announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Terrell or leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

The FBI reward is separate from a $3,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Since Terrell was reported missing, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said it has received 75 tips related to her case.

Police named a person of interest in the case, 48-year-old convicted sex offender Henry Dinkins. Dinkins remains in custody on a sex offender registry violation, a Class D felony. He was arrested on July 10 on the registration violation charges, hours after Terrell was reportedly last seen.

Dinkins has not been charged in connection with her disappearance, but police said he "may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

On July 15, Davenport police named Dinkins as a person of interest related to the case and released pictures of his vehicles, asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact Davenport Police.

According to police, Dinkins is known to have previous connections to the Camanche and Clinton areas. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motor home.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the time frame of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins' whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that time frame," Sikorski said during a press conference in July on the case.

There have been no arrests or charges announced in the disappearance of Terrell.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

A missing person advisory issued by the FBI said, “If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.”

