Skies of fright - A view from beneath western fire smoke in California

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In March of this year I moved my daughter to California to begin her new life with her husband who’s stationed at Camp Pendleton. I knew life for her was going to change drastically, and her being Midwest born and raised I was wondering how she’d do. Well, so far, so good. But, as a Father with the utmost confidence in her ability to adapt, I soon realized that there are some things a person can do nothing about. In her case, she would have to live with the ever present threat of wildfires. Now, she doesn’t live near any forested areas, but her home DOES border thousands of square miles of brush in Rancho Mission Viejo. Lately, I’ve been thinking A LOT about the inherent danger of that alone! In this most recent period of fires along the west coast she has had to get used to an eerie sight in the region. Maybe you’ve seen the social media pictures of orange skies thanks to all of the smoke. Well, she has seen it daily for a while, now. Pics that she sent actually show a thinned out version of the orange in the sky as her location isn’t too close to any of the larger fires. Look at her pictures, and just imagine that brownish-orange being a deep red. That’s what people in other parts of the region who are closer to the more ominous fires have to deal with. It’s eerie, but at least for her they’re harmless. Other locations are getting smoke so close to the ground they can smell it, and it’s causing breathing problems for many. And, in some places, ash is actually falling from the sky. She hasn’t reported any of that, yet. And, God willing, she won’t. And, we all certainly send our best to those displaced by the fires and hope they wrap up soon. Certainly those who have lost anything and everything are in our thoughts, along with the brave men and women on the front lines trying to keep these fires contained!

