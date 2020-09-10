Advertisement

Skies of fright - A view from beneath western fire smoke in California

Too close for comfort - well, at least for a parent!
Cali sky from Erik Maitland's daughter
Cali sky from Erik Maitland's daughter(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In March of this year I moved my daughter to California to begin her new life with her husband who’s stationed at Camp Pendleton. I knew life for her was going to change drastically, and her being Midwest born and raised I was wondering how she’d do. Well, so far, so good. But, as a Father with the utmost confidence in her ability to adapt, I soon realized that there are some things a person can do nothing about. In her case, she would have to live with the ever present threat of wildfires. Now, she doesn’t live near any forested areas, but her home DOES border thousands of square miles of brush in Rancho Mission Viejo. Lately, I’ve been thinking A LOT about the inherent danger of that alone! In this most recent period of fires along the west coast she has had to get used to an eerie sight in the region. Maybe you’ve seen the social media pictures of orange skies thanks to all of the smoke. Well, she has seen it daily for a while, now. Pics that she sent actually show a thinned out version of the orange in the sky as her location isn’t too close to any of the larger fires. Look at her pictures, and just imagine that brownish-orange being a deep red. That’s what people in other parts of the region who are closer to the more ominous fires have to deal with. It’s eerie, but at least for her they’re harmless. Other locations are getting smoke so close to the ground they can smell it, and it’s causing breathing problems for many. And, in some places, ash is actually falling from the sky. She hasn’t reported any of that, yet. And, God willing, she won’t. And, we all certainly send our best to those displaced by the fires and hope they wrap up soon. Certainly those who have lost anything and everything are in our thoughts, along with the brave men and women on the front lines trying to keep these fires contained!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island Police Department investigating afternoon shooting

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island Police Department has confirmed one person injured in a shooting today in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island.

News

Muscatine school district supplies clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
School district provides clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Back To School

School district provides clear masks for deaf and hard of hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bureau county police ask for help with damaged political signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about damaged and stolen political signs.

Latest News

News

Davenport and West Burlington Health Centers receive $1.6 million grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health centers in Davenport and West Burlington will receive part of $1.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Crime

Man sentenced to prison in Moline shooting that injured two

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Terril S. Jenkins, 25, must serve 85%, or 8.5 half years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

News

New apartment building going up in downtown Davenport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will house 56 market-rate apartments and small retail shops.

News

'Taking it one day at a time’: Rock Island shooting victim remains in hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Burn ban lifted in Scott County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The agency says it will announce when the burn ban has been lifted.

News

'Taking it one day at a time’: Rock Island shooting victim remains in hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
The family of a man shot in the Rock Island District nearly two weeks ago is taking it one day at a time.