Advertisement

The Group accepting feminine hygiene products for teens

The Group Logo
The Group Logo(The Group)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Group is accepting feminine hygiene product donations Thursday, September 10, through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

According to The Group’s Facebook post, Junior League of the Quad Cities is hosting the feminine hygiene drive for local teens. The organization is advocating for women’s health and wants to raise awareness about the impact poverty has on access to basic needs.

The items below can be dropped off at The Group located at 5350 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

  • deodorant
  • shampoo
  • conditioner
  • shaving cream
  • tampons
  • feminine pads
  • facial cleanser
  • lotion
  • toothpaste
  • toothbrushes

The Group will be accepting feminine hygiene product donations TODAY through THIS FRIDAY Sept. 11th @ 3:30 PM. Our hope...

Posted by The Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.

News

Islamic Center of the QC to host free produce drive on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The drive will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 819 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 71,956 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,205 deaths.

Storm Recovery

American Red Cross shares Iowa response efforts one month after derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Nearly 300 Red Cross volunteers took part in derecho response efforts in Iowa.

Latest News

News

Upcoming flu season mixed with COVID-19 a concern for health professionals

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Coronavirus

Upcoming flu season mixed with COVID-19 a concern for health professionals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Flu season is just around the corner and, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, has health professionals concerned.

News

Police say man stole squad car, led police on chase into Keokuk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say Ethan Joseph Walte, 18, led Hancock County, Illinois authorities into Keokuk Wednesday night.

News

Iowa officials report 819 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 5 hours ago

KWQC

Nice dent in drought thanks to recent rainfall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
A look at how our recent rainfall has impacted our drought as well as some crazy satellite images and photos from the western wildfires.

News

Drought busted despite latest update - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago