The Group accepting feminine hygiene products for teens
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Group is accepting feminine hygiene product donations Thursday, September 10, through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11.
According to The Group’s Facebook post, Junior League of the Quad Cities is hosting the feminine hygiene drive for local teens. The organization is advocating for women’s health and wants to raise awareness about the impact poverty has on access to basic needs.
The items below can be dropped off at The Group located at 5350 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.
- deodorant
- shampoo
- conditioner
- shaving cream
- tampons
- feminine pads
- facial cleanser
- lotion
- toothpaste
- toothbrushes
