The Group accepting feminine hygiene products for teens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Group is accepting feminine hygiene product donations Thursday, September 10, through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

According to The Group’s Facebook post, Junior League of the Quad Cities is hosting the feminine hygiene drive for local teens. The organization is advocating for women’s health and wants to raise awareness about the impact poverty has on access to basic needs.

The items below can be dropped off at The Group located at 5350 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

deodorant

shampoo

conditioner

shaving cream

tampons

feminine pads

facial cleanser

lotion

toothpaste

toothbrushes

The Group will be accepting feminine hygiene product donations TODAY through THIS FRIDAY Sept. 11th @ 3:30 PM. Our hope... Posted by The Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.