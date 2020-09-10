Advertisement

United Way Quad Cities announces $2.3 million in grants to local nonprofits

(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)
(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The United Way Quad Cities announced $2.3 million in grants today, for 37 local nonprofits.

According to a press release, the grants are part of the organizations “Community Impact Fund”. The organization says the funds are targeting areas like education, workforce development, financial stability, health, and essential needs like housing stability and food security in the Quad Cities.

“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. Our nonprofits have been significantly impacted and, like our business sector, have had to reimagine how they serve the people and our community. The need is great, and we wish we could have provided more resources to help more individuals who have the odds stacked against them,” said United Way Quad Cities board chair Linda Bowers. “The gap between the need and what United Way is able to grant was more than $5.1 million. I wish we could fund every worthy request. This is what motivates us to share the message that every dollar counts and that it’s going to take all of us working together to make a difference.”

The organization says grants are awarded through an application process, where volunteers make recommendations on how well organizations fit with United Way’s goals.

Nonprofits receiving funds in this round of grants include:

  • Alternatives - Quad Cities Open Network
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
  • Bethany for Children & Families
  • Black Hawk College-Adult Education
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley
  • Café on Vine
  • Center for Youth and Family Solutions
  • Community Health Care
  • Child Abuse Council
  • Christian Care
  • Community Action of Eastern IA
  • Family Resources
  • Goodwill of the Heartland
  • Handicapped Development Center
  • HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid
  • Humility Homes & Services, Inc.
  • Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates (iJAG), Inc.
  • Junior Achievement of the Heartland
  • Marriage & Family Counseling Service
  • One Eighty
  • Prairie State Legal Aid
  • Project NOW, Inc.
  • QC Haven of Hope
  • Safer Foundation
  • Scott County Family Y
  • SAL Family & Community Services
  • The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
  • The Martin Luther King Center Jr. Center
  • Transitions Mental Health Services
  • Two Rivers YMCA
  • United Township High School
  • Vera French Foundation
  • World Relief
  • WQPT
  • Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County
  • YouthHope
  • YWCA Quad Cities

