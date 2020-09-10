United Way Quad Cities announces $2.3 million in grants to local nonprofits

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The United Way Quad Cities announced $2.3 million in grants today, for 37 local nonprofits.

According to a press release, the grants are part of the organizations “Community Impact Fund”. The organization says the funds are targeting areas like education, workforce development, financial stability, health, and essential needs like housing stability and food security in the Quad Cities.

“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. Our nonprofits have been significantly impacted and, like our business sector, have had to reimagine how they serve the people and our community. The need is great, and we wish we could have provided more resources to help more individuals who have the odds stacked against them,” said United Way Quad Cities board chair Linda Bowers. “The gap between the need and what United Way is able to grant was more than $5.1 million. I wish we could fund every worthy request. This is what motivates us to share the message that every dollar counts and that it’s going to take all of us working together to make a difference.”

The organization says grants are awarded through an application process, where volunteers make recommendations on how well organizations fit with United Way’s goals.

Nonprofits receiving funds in this round of grants include:

Alternatives - Quad Cities Open Network

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Bethany for Children & Families

Black Hawk College-Adult Education

Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley

Café on Vine

Center for Youth and Family Solutions

Community Health Care

Child Abuse Council

Christian Care

Community Action of Eastern IA

Family Resources

Goodwill of the Heartland

Handicapped Development Center

HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid

Humility Homes & Services, Inc.

Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates (iJAG), Inc.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Marriage & Family Counseling Service

One Eighty

Prairie State Legal Aid

Project NOW, Inc.

QC Haven of Hope

Safer Foundation

Scott County Family Y

SAL Family & Community Services

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

The Martin Luther King Center Jr. Center

Transitions Mental Health Services

Two Rivers YMCA

United Township High School

Vera French Foundation

World Relief

WQPT

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County

YouthHope

YWCA Quad Cities

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.