US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.
US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.(Enid Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

The Enid Police Department announced members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins Thursday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.

Investigators said Watkins was at the home of a known associate at the time of his capture.

Watkins is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12.

The Enid News & Eagle reports a woman contacted the police and said she received Facebook videos of Watkins assaulting the child.

Enid police said the victim became a one-year-old in June.

An Enid man who filmed himself sexually abusing a baby and distributing the video via social media has been arrested...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

