ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the autumn season of events. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title “What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?” Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

Pupper of the Week and It’s Caturday . Every Tuesday, the website feature a little bio and some pics of a good doggo. And every Saturday we’ll be featuring a bio and pics of a cat. “Pupper of the Week” & “It’s Caturday”: QuadCities.com debuted two new features,and. Every Tuesday, the website feature a little bio and some pics of a good doggo. And every Saturday we’ll be featuring a bio and pics of a cat.

Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse is opening up featuring “Savannah Sipping Society” through November

Quad City Arts is celebrating their 50th Anniversary

Rock Island Library Helping With Remote Learning

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.