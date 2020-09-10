Advertisement

What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is plenty going on in the QCA as we enter the autumn season of events. Sean Leary from QuadCities.com comes back to PSL to give an overview of current and upcoming news or events.

Everything Sean talks about is detailed (including location, dates, times, registration info, and more) at his website under the title What’s The Good News, Quad Cities? Some of the events outlined during the segment include:

  • “Pupper of the Week” & “It’s Caturday”: QuadCities.com debuted two new features, Pupper of the Week and It’s Caturday. Every Tuesday, the website feature a little bio and some pics of a good doggo. And every Saturday we’ll be featuring a bio and pics of a cat.
  • Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse is opening up featuring “Savannah Sipping Society” through November
  • Quad City Arts is celebrating their 50th Anniversary
  • Rock Island Library Helping With Remote Learning

