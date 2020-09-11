9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (KWQC) -

A remembrance ceremony was held Friday morning at the Rock Island Arsenal in commemoration of those who died during the September 1st, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony included a wreath dedication, a 21-gun salute, remarks from a guest speaker, and a moment of silence.

Lieutenant General Thomas James, Commander First Army at the Rock Island Arsenal was the guest speaker of the event.

“Remember the American flags that hung from what seemed like every window and balcony. Remember the lines of people donating blood. Remember the churches that held Tuesday night impromptu prayer services. Remember the city squares in every corner of our nation filled with citizens holding hands, holding vigils, holding on to hope. If there is to be a legacy of 9/11 let it be the day and weeks that followed the horror and heartache. Let it be that we remember all that binds us together rather than that that divides us,” LTG James says.

Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was for guests by invitation only. Those who were in attendance social distanced and wore masks.

In Muscatine, two firefighters took the “memorial stair climb” challenge to honor the first responders from 9/11. They climbed the equivalent of 110 stories; the highest point New York firefighters reached on 9/11 before the first tower collapsed.

In LeClaire, an I-beam from the World Trade Center is on display at the fire station until 8 p.m. Friday. The public is invited for viewing.

