Advertisement

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (KWQC) -

A remembrance ceremony was held Friday morning at the Rock Island Arsenal in commemoration of those who died during the September 1st, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony included a wreath dedication, a 21-gun salute, remarks from a guest speaker, and a moment of silence.

Lieutenant General Thomas James, Commander First Army at the Rock Island Arsenal was the guest speaker of the event.

“Remember the American flags that hung from what seemed like every window and balcony. Remember the lines of people donating blood. Remember the churches that held Tuesday night impromptu prayer services. Remember the city squares in every corner of our nation filled with citizens holding hands, holding vigils, holding on to hope. If there is to be a legacy of 9/11 let it be the day and weeks that followed the horror and heartache. Let it be that we remember all that binds us together rather than that that divides us,” LTG James says.

Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was for guests by invitation only. Those who were in attendance social distanced and wore masks.

In Muscatine, two firefighters took the “memorial stair climb” challenge to honor the first responders from 9/11. They climbed the equivalent of 110 stories; the highest point New York firefighters reached on 9/11 before the first tower collapsed.

In LeClaire, an I-beam from the World Trade Center is on display at the fire station until 8 p.m. Friday. The public is invited for viewing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Illinois reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases; RICO announces 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials in Illinois have announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; this brings the state total to 257,788 cases. On Friday 32 additional deaths were confirmed bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,273.

News

Burlington man, referred to as ‘pound-level dealer’ sentenced on meth charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Burlington man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine. The United States District Court Chief John A. Jarvey sentenced 44-year-old Lloyd Davenport to 262 months in prison. That is over 20 years in prison.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about the COVID-19 behavior Risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society.

Latest News

News

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple burglary arrests in rural Morrison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Thursday, September 10th, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a search warrant in rural Morrison that led to multiple arrests.

Crime

Man sentenced to prison for shooting Davenport officer, robbing business in April 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 29, must serve 24.5 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release.

News

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about a COVID-19 behavior risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society

News

Deputies arrest Sterling man for aggravated battery of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 842 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Islamic Center of the QC to host free produce drive on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago