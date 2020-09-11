Advertisement

Art Inspiring Hope

Celebrating the creative spirit of cancer survivors
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Presented by the area nonprofit Living Proof Exhibit, an organization that celebrates the creative spirit of those impacted by cancer, the eagerly awaited annual exhibition A Visualization of Hope will bring messages of strength and resilience to Davenport’s Figge Art Museum. Pamela Couch, Executive Director of Living Proof Exhibit, joined PSL to raise awareness of the exhibit’s mission and the unveiling of the upcoming works that will be on display at the Figge Art Museum.

The exhibit begins on September 26 and will remain through December 13. However, the exhibit’s virtual programming beginning on September 24. Living Proof Exhibit’s 11th annual exhibition collection consists of beautiful and evocative works by nearly two-dozen cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities.

  • Exhibit: Saturday, September 26, through Sunday, December 13
  • Virtual Program: Begins Thursday, September 24
  • Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA, 563.326.7804

