Backpack Safety Tips

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returned for a second segment to cover backpack safety and device screen use as it relates to spinal health. She shares important tips on backpacks which have become a child’s “locker” (carrying EVERYTHING for the school day) since actual lockers can’t be used this fall due to COVID. She also stresses that all of us need to look straight at tech devices (keeping them in front of our faces) instead of down because our heads are too heavy and that repeat action causes neck problems and headaches. See the interview for more tips.

Dr. Nelson also promotes a Zoom class on “How to Raise a Healthy Child” that was held at 6:30 Thursday, September 10, 2020. She mentioned that a link would be posted on either the business' Facebook page or website.

Nelson Chiropractic / 2377 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-9541 / On Facebook (see below)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.