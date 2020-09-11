Burlington man, referred to as ‘pound-level dealer’ sentenced on meth charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine. The United States District Court Chief John A. Jarvey sentenced 44-year-old Lloyd Davenport to 262 months in prison. That is over 20 years in prison.

Officials say Davenport will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to officials, Davenport was a “pound-level dealer” of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area. He also admitted that he owned a gun in connection to the drug trafficking activities he was apart of.

Davenport has been previously convicted of armed robbery, a prior drug trafficking offense and animal cruelty according to officials.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.