Communities around the QCA remember 9/11 on Friday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - First responders and residents around the Quad Cities area remembered 9/11 on Friday.

Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal is holding its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Attendance is limited to invitation only this year due to COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic, Arsenal soldiers placed row after row of American flags in the ground yesterday to honor those who died on September 11, 2001 and in the ongoing war on terror.

The ceremony on Friday will be held at the Arsenal’s 9/11 memorial site.

Lieutenant General Thomas James, the Commanding General of the First Army, is the guest speaker.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony, a 21 gun salute, a moment of silence and playing of taps.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Arsenal’s Facebook page.

LeClaire Fire Department

The LeClaire Fire Department will honor a special piece of 9/11 history on display Friday.

The department has an I-beam from the World Trade Center attacks that came down the day the towers fell.

The public is invited to come see the I-beam from noon until 8 p.m. and honor the lives lost.

The LeClaire Fire Department was given the metal beam back in 2011. It’s the only department in Scott County with that kind of 9/11 history.

Muscatine Firefighters Memorial

There is a 9/11 tribute happening at the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on Friday.

The city, police department and the fire department joined together for a moment of silence at 7 a.m.

One firefighter also conducted a memorial stair climb honoring the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

