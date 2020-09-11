Advertisement

Cyclone marching band makes adjustments to continue performing during pandemic

The Iowa State Cyclone Marching Band is making adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa State Cyclone Marching Band is making adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Courtesy Iowa State University)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclone Marching Band is making adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band will still be at Jack Trice on Saturday, but it won’t be taking the field.

The band will be spreading out on the stadium’s east side bleachers to allow for social distancing of 7.5 feet. This includes the band’s pregame and halftime performances.

Other mitigation measures include custom-designed face coverings and bell covers to reduce the spread of aerosols through some instruments.

