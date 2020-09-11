Advertisement

Davenport American Legion announce police officer and fire fighter of the year

The Davenport American Legion Post #26 will honor the Police Officer and Fire Fighter of the year on Monday, September 14th.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - American Legion Post 26 out of Davenport have announced Lieutenant Greg Behning and Captain Todd Witchelo are police officer and fire fighter of the year.

According to the Legion’s press release, Lieutenant Behning was patrolling in an unmarked vehicle during the civil disturbances in Davenport on June 1st.  At about 3 A.M., Lieutenant Behning and 2 other officers came under fire while they were sitting in their vehicle.  Lieutenant Behning was able to return fire through the back window, striking and fatally wounding one of the shooters. 

And the Legion says Captain Witchelo was instrumental in getting assistance for an injured man at a local state park. Captain Witchelo was also key in getting proper PPE and training for fire fighters and EMS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Captain Whitchelo and Lieutenant Behning will receive their awards at the American Legion post located at 702 W. 35th St in Davenport on Monday, September 14th at 6 P.M..  Chiefs Sikorski and Carlsten are expected to attend and speak.

