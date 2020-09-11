Advertisement

Friday is the last day for Davenport students to switch learning models

KWQC(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District says Friday, September 11 is the last day for families to commit to a different learning platform for their children.

In a Facebook post, the school district told families to contact their child’s school as soon as possible if they would like to request a change between the hybrid model and the 100% online only model. This needs to be done no later than the close of business on Friday.

The school district says the switch can be done for the rest of the term.

No action is needed if students would like to continue in their existing learning platform.

Here is a list of contact information for all Davenport Community School District schools.

Posted by Davenport Community Schools on Friday, September 11, 2020

