Illinois reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases; RICO announces 31

Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Illinois have announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; this brings the state total to 257,788 cases. On Friday 32 additional deaths were confirmed bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,273.

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Greene County: 1 male 60s

Jersey County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

In Rock Island County, officials on Friday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The death toll remains at 71. Rock Island County officials said Friday that currently there are 14 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the county.

The new cases in Rock Island County:

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

3 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

5 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 10

1 woman in her 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

3 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

According to Illinois Dept. of Public Health officials, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 4 – September 10 is 3.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382. As of last night, 1,619 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.COVID-19 Update/ Page 2

