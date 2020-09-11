Iowa officials report 842 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 842 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:50 p.m. Friday, the state’s coronavirus website showed.
That brings the statewide total to 72,798 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,208 deaths.
More than 689,000 have been tested and 52,297 have recovered since the pandemic began.
According to the state website, 281 were hospitalized, 27 in the last 24 hours, and 83 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:50 a.m. Friday.
A breakdown of local cases includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|34
|2,459
|6.3%
|32,611
|1,847
|25
|Muscatine
|3
|1,024
|7.1%
|8,562
|844
|52
|Clinton
|14
|964
|9.3%
|8,589
|479
|15
|Des Moines
|16
|671
|7.1%
|7,713
|247
|6
|Lee
|3
|531
|10.4%
|5,433
|156
|6
|Henry
|3
|453
|14.6%
|4,405
|148
|4
|Jackson
|6
|254
|12.3%
|3,415
|168
|2
|Cedar
|2
|190
|7.7%
|3,276
|135
|1
|Louisa
|1
|403
|3.3%
|2,244
|363
|14
