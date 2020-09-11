Advertisement

Iowa officials report 842 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 842 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:50 p.m. Friday, the state’s coronavirus website showed.

That brings the statewide total to 72,798 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,208 deaths.

More than 689,000 have been tested and 52,297 have recovered since the pandemic began.

According to the state website, 281 were hospitalized, 27 in the last 24 hours, and 83 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:50 a.m. Friday.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott342,4596.3%32,6111,84725
Muscatine31,0247.1%8,56284452
Clinton149649.3%8,58947915
Des Moines166717.1%7,7132476
Lee353110.4%5,4331566
Henry345314.6%4,4051484
Jackson625412.3%3,4151682
Cedar21907.7%3,2761351
Louisa14033.3%2,24436314

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Friday is the last day for Davenport students to switch learning models

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Friday, September 11 is the last day for families to commit to a different learning platform for their children.

News

Deputies arrest Sterling man for aggravated battery of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say Antwaun Harris, 36, was arrested on scene and was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.

News

Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival accepting scholarship applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The festival has been canceled this year, but Latino Resources Inc. will host a virtual festival on October 4.

News

Communities around the QCA remember 9/11 on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Communities around the QCA remember 9/11 on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
First responders and residents around the Quad Cities area remembered 9/11 on Friday.

News

Illinois officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bettendorf officer that fatally shot man wielding 'sharp object' identified

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Governor Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamations

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New apartment building going up in downtown Davenport

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport American Legion announce police officer and fire fighter of the year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
American Legion Post 26 out of Davenport have announced Lieutenant Greg Behning and Captain Todd Witchelo are police officer and fire fighter of the year.