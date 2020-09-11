Iowa officials report 842 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 842 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:50 p.m. Friday, the state’s coronavirus website showed.

That brings the statewide total to 72,798 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,208 deaths.

More than 689,000 have been tested and 52,297 have recovered since the pandemic began.

According to the state website, 281 were hospitalized, 27 in the last 24 hours, and 83 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:50 a.m. Friday.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 34 2,459 6.3% 32,611 1,847 25 Muscatine 3 1,024 7.1% 8,562 844 52 Clinton 14 964 9.3% 8,589 479 15 Des Moines 16 671 7.1% 7,713 247 6 Lee 3 531 10.4% 5,433 156 6 Henry 3 453 14.6% 4,405 148 4 Jackson 6 254 12.3% 3,415 168 2 Cedar 2 190 7.7% 3,276 135 1 Louisa 1 403 3.3% 2,244 363 14

