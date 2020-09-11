Advertisement

Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival accepting scholarship applications

Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival Logo
Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival Logo(Iowa Latino Heritage Festival)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival is now accepting applications for its annual academic scholarships.

The festival has been canceled this year, but Latino Resources Inc. will host a virtual festival on October 4 via Facebook Live and on the Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival page.

Virtual events will include a cooking demonstration with authentic dishes from Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. There will also be Latino dance lessons, cultural exhibits from some of the 22 countries in Latin America and the announcement of five scholarship recipients.

Festival organizers will distribute $1,000 scholarships to five Latinos who are enrolled in and attending college.

“One of the founding principles of the festival is to honor and support our youth,” said Joe Gonzalez, Executive Director of Latino Resources Inc. “There are many scholarships available to high school students, but we want to focus on those individuals who are currently attending college and need financial assistance.”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. A student’s immigration status is not a factor in receiving a scholarship. There is also no limit to the number of years in which a student can apply.

The application form is available at latinoheritagefestival.org. Completed forms can be emailed to latinoheritagescholarships@gmail.com.

Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival will resume Sept. 25 and 26, 2021, at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Friday is the last day for Davenport students to switch learning models

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Friday, September 11 is the last day for families to commit to a different learning platform for their children.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 842 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 72,798 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,208 deaths.

News

Deputies arrest Sterling man for aggravated battery of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Deputies say Antwaun Harris, 36, was arrested on scene and was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.

News

Communities around the QCA remember 9/11 on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Communities around the QCA remember 9/11 on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
First responders and residents around the Quad Cities area remembered 9/11 on Friday.

News

Illinois officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bettendorf officer that fatally shot man wielding 'sharp object' identified

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Governor Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamations

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New apartment building going up in downtown Davenport

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport American Legion announce police officer and fire fighter of the year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
American Legion Post 26 out of Davenport have announced Lieutenant Greg Behning and Captain Todd Witchelo are police officer and fire fighter of the year.