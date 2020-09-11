Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival accepting scholarship applications

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival is now accepting applications for its annual academic scholarships.

The festival has been canceled this year, but Latino Resources Inc. will host a virtual festival on October 4 via Facebook Live and on the Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival page.

Virtual events will include a cooking demonstration with authentic dishes from Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. There will also be Latino dance lessons, cultural exhibits from some of the 22 countries in Latin America and the announcement of five scholarship recipients.

Festival organizers will distribute $1,000 scholarships to five Latinos who are enrolled in and attending college.

“One of the founding principles of the festival is to honor and support our youth,” said Joe Gonzalez, Executive Director of Latino Resources Inc. “There are many scholarships available to high school students, but we want to focus on those individuals who are currently attending college and need financial assistance.”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. A student’s immigration status is not a factor in receiving a scholarship. There is also no limit to the number of years in which a student can apply.

The application form is available at latinoheritagefestival.org. Completed forms can be emailed to latinoheritagescholarships@gmail.com.

Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival will resume Sept. 25 and 26, 2021, at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.