Little Change Today

The last of the showers moves through Saturday, AND we will start to see some SUN, again!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Our last day full of rain and cloudy skies has arrived! The morning will have drizzle and by late morning heavier rain will make its way into western counties. Today some storms could develop, but the better chance for thunderstorms is overnight into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon there will be dry time and the sun may even make an entrance until another small chance for showers by late evening. After this late Saturday rain, then we’ll say goodbye to the good tease of fall! Sunshine will return, highs will be back to the upper 70s to low 80s and we will be dry through Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Drizzle then showers/storms through the afternoon. HIGH: 65. WIND: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavier rain builds to the west and moves in, showers/storms overnight. LOW: 61°. WIND: SE 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Dry time and temporary clearing into the early afternoon, another chance for rain late evening. HIGH: 74°. WIND: SW 5-15 mph.

