Multiple Fire Departments respond to a house fire in Port Byron

PORT BYRON, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple Fire Departments responded to a house fire Thursday evening in Port Byron.

Officials say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 234th Street North and 96th Avenue North.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments, including Port Byron, Rapid City, Andover, Cordova, and Hampton were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Fire officials say the home is a complete loss.

No injuries have been reported. No word if anyone was home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

