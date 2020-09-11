Advertisement

Quad Cities Marathon: Virtual Fun

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Joe Moreno, Race Director of Quad Cities Marathon, was a Zoom guest on PSL to highlight the unique 2020 road race given COVID restrictions. It’s a virtual race (going on NOW) that participants must finish by September 27, 2020. The slogan this year: “Your Race, Youre Pace”.

Moreno emphasizes all the creative twists that have been added to engage people as much as possible---including cardboard spectators along the route, a tailgating party area (with social distancing), and other special features.

The first step (if you still want to check “marathon” off your bucket list) is to register here.

If you still have questions about the 2020 event, here is the FAQ resources page.

