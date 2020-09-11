Advertisement

Raising a Healthy Child

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic was a guest for two segments on Paula Sands Live to cover various ways you can help your child stay happy and healthy as we head into the cold and flu season while school is in session. In this first segment, Dr. Nelson covers issues such as sleep, a healthy nervous system, eating, and the benefits of getting chiropractic adjustments for children. Spinal alignment helps boost the immune system.

Nelson also promotes a live Zoom class on “How to Raise a Healthy Child” that happened at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Nelson Chiropractic / 2377 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-9541 / On Facebook (see below)

We Are already seeing aches And pains from backpacks! Please share this info...& get your kiddos in ASAP for an adjustment.🙌🏻

Posted by Nelson Chiropractic on Thursday, September 3, 2020

