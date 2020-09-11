Rock Island, Warren, Henry counties no longer on COVID-19 warning level list

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health shared a list of 30 counties in Illinois that are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

Rock Island, Warren and Henry counties are off the list as of Friday afternoon, according to the health department’s news release. However, Henderson, McLean, Stark and Bureau counties are at warning level.

Here are the positivity rates as of Friday afternoon:

Rock Island County 6.7%

Warren County 6.8%

Henry County 6.8%

Henderson County 12.5%

McLean County 10.5%

Stark County 14.6%

Bureau County 10.2%

The following Illinois counties are reported to be at warning level: Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, Williamson.

A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning.

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increases in cases.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.

