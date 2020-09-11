Advertisement

Deputies arrest Sterling man for aggravated battery of 9-year-old girl

MGN Online
MGN Online(KGNS)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man has been arrested for aggravated battery of a 9-year-old girl, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to 16566 Tampico Road in rural Sterling for a physical domestic battery.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office says Antwaun Harris, 36, was arrested on scene for two counts of domestic battery, aggravated battery to a child and two counts of endangering the life or health of a minor. The minor was a 9-year-old girl.

Deputies say Antwaun has been transported to the Whiteside County Jail where he was processed and held in lieu of bond.

Illinois State Police assisted on scene.

