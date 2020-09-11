Police: Woman pointed folding knife at another woman outside Bettendorf elementary school

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was arrested Friday after police said she pointed a folding knife at a woman during an argument in the parking lot of a Bettendorf elementary school.

Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Online jail records show she was released more than an hour later after posting $7,000 through a bail bond company.

The incident happened around 8:13 a.m. Friday at Riverdale Heights Elementary, 2125 Devils Glen Road, according to an arrest affidavit released by Bettendorf police.

Chapman became upset with a woman who had stopped to wait for school personnel in the parking lot of the school to drop off her young grandchild. She had no prior relationship with the woman, according to the affidavit.

Chapman got out of her vehicle and pounded on the woman’s window and told her to move. They began to argue and the woman opened the driver’s side door of her vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Chapman removed a green and black folding knife from her pocket, opened the blade and pointed the tip of the knife at the woman, and challenged her to fight her, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she was scared that Chapman was going to cut or stab her with the knife, according to the affidavit.

She closed the door of the vehicle and Chapman returned to her vehicle, retrieved a baseball bat, and walked around the outside of her vehicle with it, according to the affidavit.

Chapman admitted to pulling out the knife and opening the blade and pointing it at the woman, according to the affidavit.

Pleasant Valley Community School District Superintendent Brian Strusz notified parents about the incident.

“This morning during drop off at Riverdale Heights Elementary, a person in line left their vehicle and approached another vehicle with a pocket-knife,” he said. “After a threat was made, the individual returned to their vehicle. The supervising staff immediately brought children into the school, while preparing for lockdown should the individual have approached the building. Law enforcement was contacted and arrived at the scene within minutes without further incident.

"Thank you to everyone for implementing our emergency procedures which allowed for the safety of all students, staff, and their families. We are sending this communication to be transparent with the unfortunate series of events that occurred this morning. This altercation was initiated by the one adult and no children were placed in danger. The individual displaying the knife was charged by the Bettendorf Police Department.”

