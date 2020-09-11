Advertisement

Tyson to host chicken giveaway on WIU’s Quad Cities Campus

Western Illinois University is working on a plan to boost enrollment. (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Tyson Fresh Meats, in association with Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus, WQPT and the Moline Rotary Club, is giving away 1,800 boxes of frozen chicken to the community, beginning at noon, Friday, Sept. 18.

According to a press release, volunteers will be handing out one free 20-pound box of uncooked, breaded chicken tenders per vehicle in the west parking lot of the WIU-QC campus. There will be signs showing entrances and procedures to pick up the free chicken.

Boxes will be given away until all 1,800 are gone. The press release says the volunteers will be in masks and gloves when placing the boxes in vehicles.

“It’s important to Tyson to be a part of building a great community,” said Tyson representative Kimberly Crane. “We live here, our kids go to school here and we know where the needs are. Each time we get a donation, we share it with our workers and the community.”

For more information about the giveaway, you can call (309) 762-9481.

