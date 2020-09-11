Advertisement

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple burglary arrests in rural Morrison

Generic Arrest
Generic Arrest(AP Images)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISON, Illinois (KWQC) - On Thursday, September 10th, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a search warrant in rural Morrison that led to multiple arrests.

According to a press release, Logan D. Smith, 18, of Morrison was arrested for two counts of burglary and one count of residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of weapons. Additionally, police say 25 year old Colton M. Merema, of Morrison, was arrested for two counts of burglary and one count of residential burglary. Jamison E. Smith, 46, of Morrison was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says they were assisted by the Whiteside County SWAT team, and Prophetstown Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office says several stolen items were also recovered in the course of the search.

