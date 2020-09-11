Advertisement

Wreaths Across America

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The 19th anniversary of 9-11 is this week. Wreaths Across America has become a part of the marking of the tragedy after the national non-profit group was started in 2007. Richelle Bergeson of Wreaths Across America joined PSL to discuss the history of the group and how the mission is to help guide Americans toward patriotic acts on 9-11 and throughout the year.

All Americans are invited to commemorate National Wreaths Across America Day on December 19, 2020.

Wreaths Across America

We will never forget. Please join us today in waving an American flag for one minute, four times this morning....

Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Friday, September 11, 2020

