YWCA Quad Cities announce honorees for 2020 Race Against Racism

The 2nd Annual YWCA WC Race Against Racism is scheduled for October 24th, 2020.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Young Women’s Christian Association Quad Cities have announced the honorees for their 2020 Race Against Racism event.

A special recognition ceremony will be held post-race at Steve’s Old Time Tap in Rock Island. According to a press release, the event was rescheduled from its original April date to October 24th, due to concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say they are prepared to reschedule or cancel the event if it becomes necessary.

The YWCA says the honorees are people who “are standing firmly and intentionally against racism and doing this through their words, choices and actions”. The organization has accepted and reviewed nominations over the last several months, to find people making an impact in the Quad Cities community.

Those chosen to be honored are:

Raymond Ball-Trevor | Demand Manager | Arconic Davenport Works

Brandy Donaldson | Senior Communications Specialist | HNI Corporation

Todd Franks | Multilingual Family Coordinator | Monmouth-Roseville School CUSD #238

Athena Gilbraith | Early Education Specialist and Iowa Regional Organizing Coordinator | Swing Left

Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes | Executive Director | Churches United of the Quad Cities

Pastor Wonder Harris | Senior Pastor | Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Reshanda Johnson | Behavior Interventionist/Special Education Teacher | Edison Junior High School

Daniel Joiner | Director of Community Engagement | UnityPoint Health-Trinity

Jerry Jones | Executive Director | The Martin Luther King Center

Liz Kantner | Alternative High School Teacher | Thurgood Marshall Learning Center

Natalia Leymaster | Lead Engineer | Arconic Davenport Works

Randy Moore | President/CEO | Iowa American Water Company

Dalila Neff | Lead Operator, Sheeting Finishing Department | Arconic Davenport Works

Jazmin E. Newton-Butt | Founder/Owner | Newton Law, PLC

Jan Pomije | Business Development Manager | Smart Lexus of Quad Cities

Sangeetha Rayapati | Professor of Music | Augustana College

Martha Riniker

Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris, PhD, LCPC, LMHC | Three Daughters Strong Hearts Counseling & Wellness Center

Venessa Taylor | High School Teacher | Rock Island High School

Registration is still open for the 5k run, 5k walk, and 1 mile fun run that will precede the ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

