YWCA Quad Cities announce honorees for 2020 Race Against Racism
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Young Women’s Christian Association Quad Cities have announced the honorees for their 2020 Race Against Racism event.
A special recognition ceremony will be held post-race at Steve’s Old Time Tap in Rock Island. According to a press release, the event was rescheduled from its original April date to October 24th, due to concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say they are prepared to reschedule or cancel the event if it becomes necessary.
The YWCA says the honorees are people who “are standing firmly and intentionally against racism and doing this through their words, choices and actions”. The organization has accepted and reviewed nominations over the last several months, to find people making an impact in the Quad Cities community.
Those chosen to be honored are:
Raymond Ball-Trevor | Demand Manager | Arconic Davenport Works
Brandy Donaldson | Senior Communications Specialist | HNI Corporation
Todd Franks | Multilingual Family Coordinator | Monmouth-Roseville School CUSD #238
Athena Gilbraith | Early Education Specialist and Iowa Regional Organizing Coordinator | Swing Left
Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes | Executive Director | Churches United of the Quad Cities
Pastor Wonder Harris | Senior Pastor | Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Reshanda Johnson | Behavior Interventionist/Special Education Teacher | Edison Junior High School
Daniel Joiner | Director of Community Engagement | UnityPoint Health-Trinity
Jerry Jones | Executive Director | The Martin Luther King Center
Liz Kantner | Alternative High School Teacher | Thurgood Marshall Learning Center
Natalia Leymaster | Lead Engineer | Arconic Davenport Works
Randy Moore | President/CEO | Iowa American Water Company
Dalila Neff | Lead Operator, Sheeting Finishing Department | Arconic Davenport Works
Jazmin E. Newton-Butt | Founder/Owner | Newton Law, PLC
Jan Pomije | Business Development Manager | Smart Lexus of Quad Cities
Sangeetha Rayapati | Professor of Music | Augustana College
Martha Riniker
Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris, PhD, LCPC, LMHC | Three Daughters Strong Hearts Counseling & Wellness Center
Venessa Taylor | High School Teacher | Rock Island High School
Registration is still open for the 5k run, 5k walk, and 1 mile fun run that will precede the ceremony. The public is invited to attend.
