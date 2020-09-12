Advertisement

Clinton Man in National Video

for Operation Christmas Child
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Aaron Fullan defines his professional life with three words: actor, composer & influencer. The Influencer part is discussed as it relates to having over 100K followers on Facebook!

Fullan came on the show to talk about how he got an acting job in a nationally distributed video for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. The video is a “how-to” for packing the shoebox that will be sent to children in need all over the world. It’s an annual humanitarian event that is mostly promoted through Christian churches. This video---where Fullan portrays a dad with a pretty wife and children--will debut as early as next week (after Septemer 14, 2020) and will be shown on the organization’s Facebook platform and website.

If you’d like more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit SamaritansPurse.org page for this donation drive. The national collection week of boxes this year is November 16-23, 2020.

Worth a shot, right? 🤷🏼‍♂️

Posted by Aaron Fullan on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

