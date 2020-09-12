Advertisement

Davenport police investigating after an unresponsive man found on the street is later pronounced dead

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday around 2:14 a.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of 1900 West 48th Street and located an unresponsive man found on the road. The man was taken to Genesis East Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online.

