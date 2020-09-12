Davenport police investigating after an unresponsive man found on the street is later pronounced dead

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday around 2:14 a.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of 1900 West 48th Street and located an unresponsive man found on the road. The man was taken to Genesis East Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online.

