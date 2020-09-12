Advertisement

First Annual “Rockin’ for Rescues” fundraiser for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue

Tod Lunds' first annual “Rockin' for Rescues” fundraiser will be held Saturday, September 12th, 4-9 pm at Seven Cities Sod located at 12554 210th St. Davenport, Iowa.
First Annual “Rockin’ for Rescues” fundraiser for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
First Annual “Rockin’ for Rescues” fundraiser for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tod Lunds' first annual “Rockin' for Rescues” fundraiser will be held Saturday, September 12th, 4-9 pm at Seven Cities Sod located at 12554 210th St. Davenport, Iowa.

Tod, who has terminal brain cancer, decided to give back to his community due to his love for dogs and music. With the help of close friends, he created a foundation to help benefit homeless animals for years to come.

There will be live bands, raffle items, food trucks, and special guest, Pat Angerer, at the event. There will also be a Kings Harvest Exhibit with dogs available for adoption.

Social distancing will be practiced, tables will be 6 feet apart and masks are welcome but not required.

All proceeds will benefit Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Whitey’s North Park Mall location closing after 33 years

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Whitey’s announced the closure of it’s North Park Mall location after 33 years.

Local

USP Thomson hosting job fair Saturday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Thomson Federal Prison is hosting a job fair Saturday, September 12th from 8 AM to 4 PM at 1100 One Mile Rd in Thomson, Illinois.

News

Flash Flood Watch - Heavy rain likely tonight across the QCA

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Heavy rain likely tonight across the QCA

News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
A memorial service was held at the Rock Island Arsenal this morning to honor those who died in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Latest News

News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Illinois reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases; RICO announces 31

Updated: 17 hours ago
Officials in Illinois have announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; this brings the state total to 257,788 cases. On Friday 32 additional deaths were confirmed bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,273.

News

Burlington man, referred to as ‘pound-level dealer’ sentenced on meth charges

Updated: 18 hours ago
A Burlington man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine. The United States District Court Chief John A. Jarvey sentenced 44-year-old Lloyd Davenport to 262 months in prison. That is over 20 years in prison.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about the COVID-19 behavior Risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society.

News

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple burglary arrests in rural Morrison

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Thursday, September 10th, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a search warrant in rural Morrison that led to multiple arrests.

Crime

Man sentenced to prison for shooting Davenport officer, robbing business in April 2019

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 29, must serve 24.5 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release.