First Annual “Rockin’ for Rescues” fundraiser for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tod Lunds' first annual “Rockin' for Rescues” fundraiser will be held Saturday, September 12th, 4-9 pm at Seven Cities Sod located at 12554 210th St. Davenport, Iowa.

Tod, who has terminal brain cancer, decided to give back to his community due to his love for dogs and music. With the help of close friends, he created a foundation to help benefit homeless animals for years to come.

There will be live bands, raffle items, food trucks, and special guest, Pat Angerer, at the event. There will also be a Kings Harvest Exhibit with dogs available for adoption.

Social distancing will be practiced, tables will be 6 feet apart and masks are welcome but not required.

All proceeds will benefit Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.