Flash Flood Watch - Heavy rain likely tonight across the QCA

Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible with isolated 3″ amounts!
Flash Flood Watch for portions of the QCA until 7am Saturday
Flash Flood Watch for portions of the QCA until 7am Saturday(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Are you tired of the rain? Well, the ground sure is. Astoundingly, we’ve gone through this week’s persistent rains with a very small threat of flooding. Coming into this wet period with such dry weather for so long the ground has been able to soak up much of the rain we’ve received. Well, now the ground is finally getting close to saturation and that means more heavy rain could increase the threat of flash flooding. Be on the lookout, tonight, if you live in a flood prone area. As the rain moves into the QCA all night but, as a whole, moves east very slowly there are areas that could not only get the widespread 1 to 2 inches expected but some models are producing amounts between 3 and 4 inches. Especially if you get thunderstorms which can be wildcard because of their ability to produce a lot of rain quickly. The heaviest Saturday rain will fall after midnight into the early morning hours. By noon Saturday this first wave of rain will be east of the region. Any breaks in the afternoon clouds will, at least, help warm us into the 70s. Then, late in the evening, another round of showers will be possible bringing a few tenths of an inch of rain into the area for the last round of wet weather before we welcome dry and warming conditions through the middle of the upcoming week. Highs by Tuesday are expected to hit the 80s!

News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
A memorial service was held at the Rock Island Arsenal this morning to honor those who died in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

News

Illinois reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases; RICO announces 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials in Illinois have announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; this brings the state total to 257,788 cases. On Friday 32 additional deaths were confirmed bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,273.

News

Burlington man, referred to as ‘pound-level dealer’ sentenced on meth charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Burlington man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine. The United States District Court Chief John A. Jarvey sentenced 44-year-old Lloyd Davenport to 262 months in prison. That is over 20 years in prison.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about the COVID-19 behavior Risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society.

News

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple burglary arrests in rural Morrison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Thursday, September 10th, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a search warrant in rural Morrison that led to multiple arrests.

Crime

Man sentenced to prison for shooting Davenport officer, robbing business in April 2019

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 29, must serve 24.5 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release.

News

News

Deputies arrest Sterling man for aggravated battery of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 842 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago