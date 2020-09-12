Flash Flood Watch - Heavy rain likely tonight across the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Are you tired of the rain? Well, the ground sure is. Astoundingly, we’ve gone through this week’s persistent rains with a very small threat of flooding. Coming into this wet period with such dry weather for so long the ground has been able to soak up much of the rain we’ve received. Well, now the ground is finally getting close to saturation and that means more heavy rain could increase the threat of flash flooding. Be on the lookout, tonight, if you live in a flood prone area. As the rain moves into the QCA all night but, as a whole, moves east very slowly there are areas that could not only get the widespread 1 to 2 inches expected but some models are producing amounts between 3 and 4 inches. Especially if you get thunderstorms which can be wildcard because of their ability to produce a lot of rain quickly. The heaviest Saturday rain will fall after midnight into the early morning hours. By noon Saturday this first wave of rain will be east of the region. Any breaks in the afternoon clouds will, at least, help warm us into the 70s. Then, late in the evening, another round of showers will be possible bringing a few tenths of an inch of rain into the area for the last round of wet weather before we welcome dry and warming conditions through the middle of the upcoming week. Highs by Tuesday are expected to hit the 80s!

