Iowa officials report 749 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 749 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths from 10:50 am Friday and 10:30 am Saturday.

That brings the statewide total to 73,547 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6% and 1,216 deaths.

More than 690,000 have been tested and 52,932 have recovered since the pandemic began.

According to the state website, 290 were hospitalized,9 in the last 24 hours and 90 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 am Saturday.

