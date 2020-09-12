Advertisement

Need a New Roof? Consider Metal

with Affordable Metal Manufacturing in Muscatine
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Brooke Wagler of Affordable Metal Manufacturing, Muscatine, joined PSL to enlighten the audience about metal roofing alternatives during this time in the QCA where many homeowners are replacing roofs that sustained hail or Derecho damage.

An interesting detail that might surprise most folks is that metal roofing systems last a lifetime. The paint on the metal should last 40 years and will eventually need repainting. Compare that to shingled roofs which are commonly replaced every 10, 15, to 20 years. Customers who seek quotes are surprised that these metal alternatives are priced similarly to shingled roofs. The company does contract out to work on commercial, residential, and agricultural properties.

Affordable Metal Manufacturing / 303 Cleveland St. / Muscatine, IA / 563-264-8212 / Open M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Posted by Affordable Metal Manufacturing on Friday, April 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Need a New Roof? Consider Metal

Updated: 35 minutes ago
PSL segment: Need a New Roof? Consider Metal. Sponsored content from Affordable Metal Manufacturing. Original air date Sept. 11, 2020

News

Flash Flood Watch - Heavy rain likely tonight across the QCA

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Heavy rain likely tonight across the QCA

News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
A memorial service was held at the Rock Island Arsenal this morning to honor those who died in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

News

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Rock Island Arsenal

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Illinois reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases; RICO announces 31

Updated: 16 hours ago
Officials in Illinois have announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; this brings the state total to 257,788 cases. On Friday 32 additional deaths were confirmed bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,273.

News

Burlington man, referred to as ‘pound-level dealer’ sentenced on meth charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Burlington man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine. The United States District Court Chief John A. Jarvey sentenced 44-year-old Lloyd Davenport to 262 months in prison. That is over 20 years in prison.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about the COVID-19 behavior Risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society.

News

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple burglary arrests in rural Morrison

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Thursday, September 10th, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a search warrant in rural Morrison that led to multiple arrests.

Crime

Man sentenced to prison for shooting Davenport officer, robbing business in April 2019

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 29, must serve 24.5 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release.

News

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: 18 hours ago
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about a COVID-19 behavior risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society