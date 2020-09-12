One More Chance for Rain Tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -Only one more small chance for showers late tonight, then we’re dry through most of the week! After waking up to some clouds Sunday there will be mostly clear skies into the afternoon. Today we saw the 70 degree mark and we will continue to see highs into the mid to upper 70s, with low 80s by Wednesday this week. Lows will stay in the 50s. There is a small chance that a cold moving through Thursday could bring rain, but it will aid cooling temperatures. Starting tomorrow afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine again!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers late evening. Low: 59°. Wind: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds early, then mostly sunny. High: 74°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, morning fog. Low: 55°. Wind: E 0-10 mph.

