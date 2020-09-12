Advertisement

One More Chance for Rain Tonight

Then Dry/Mild Period Through Midweek
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -Only one more small chance for showers late tonight, then we’re dry through most of the week! After waking up to some clouds Sunday there will be mostly clear skies into the afternoon. Today we saw the 70 degree mark and we will continue to see highs into the mid to upper 70s, with low 80s by Wednesday this week. Lows will stay in the 50s. There is a small chance that a cold moving through Thursday could bring rain, but it will aid cooling temperatures. Starting tomorrow afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine again!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers late evening. Low: 59°. Wind: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds early, then mostly sunny. High: 74°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, morning fog. Low: 55°. Wind: E 0-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Rain Comes To A Brief End This Morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Spotty showers for the rest of this morning, and again this evening, then sunshine for your Sunday.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
We’ll keep rain chances in the weather picture for early Saturday, with areas of moderate to heavy rain possible during the morning hours.

Forecast

Heavy Rain Tonight!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Heavy rain into Saturday morning

Updated: 22 hours ago
Heavy rain into Saturday morning

Forecast

Little Change Today

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Rainy day Friday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
Today it will rain.

Forecast

Little Change Into Friday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - More rain Friday but there IS an end in sight!

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
More rain Friday but there IS an end in sight!

Forecast

Light at the end of the tunnel

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT