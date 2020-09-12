Rain Comes To An End This Morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll keep rain chances in the weather picture for early Saturday, with areas of moderate to heavy precipitation possible during the morning hours. After the rain comes to an end later this morning, we can expect skies to become partly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures should be a bit milder reaching the lower to middle 70′s. Look for a slight chance for rain this evening, followed by gradual clearing, then sunny and milder conditions for your Sunday. We get a chance to dry out for much of the week, with warm sunshine and 70 to 80 degree highs through Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers and a few thunderstorms. Skies becoming partly sunny by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers (mainly evening). Partial clearing overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, then mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 77°.

