Teenager taken to hospital after rollover accident on Highway 67

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle rollover accident where a 16-year-old girl was unable to get out of her car on Friday, September 11 around 2:40 p.m on Great River Road. Officials say the road was “very wet from the continuing rain."

A vehicle was traveling West on Great River Road and started to hydroplane. That’s when the driver lost control and slid sideways off the road into a mud embankment. The vehicle then rolled and flipped over for several hundred feet, according to officials. The driver, a 16-year-old girl from Bettendorf, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver was wearing her seatbelt.

