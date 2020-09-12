Advertisement

USP Thomson hosting job fair Saturday

Thomson Federal Prison is hosting a job fair Saturday, September 12th from 8 AM to 4 PM at 1100 One Mile Rd in Thomson, Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thomson, Illinois (KWQC) - Thomson Federal Prison is hosting a job fair Saturday, September 12th from 8 AM to 4 PM at 1100 One Mile Rd in Thomson, Illinois.

They said they’re seeking veterans and qualified individuals for correctional officers and other positions. If interested, you’re asked to create an account at usajob.gov and bring your login credentials for staff to assist with the application process. An up to date resume is recommended and computers will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.  For more information call 815-259-1666.

