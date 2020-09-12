Whitey’s North Park Mall location closing after 33 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Whitey’s announced the closure of it’s North Park Mall location after 33 years. In a post on Facebook Saturday morning, the company said the store was originally closed due to COVID back in March and has been closed since.

“With our lease ending soon, the decision was made to permanently close the store a couple months early,” the company said in the post.

They thanked both customers and employees for their support and dedication.

The remaining eight locations in the Quad Cities will remain open.

