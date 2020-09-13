15th Taming of the slough triathlon takes COVID-19 precautions

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

The 15th Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon was held in Moline Saturday morning.

The adventure starts by paddling two and a quarter miles of the Sylvan Slough. Then seven and a half miles of mountain biking, followed by a two mile run along the Moline riverfront.

The event was hosted by River Action. Masks were required before and after the race. This year the race adapted to take COVID-19 precautions.

“Usually we do more mass starts and this year we did individual starts about twenty seconds between each person just to get people spaced out. We also as much as we could, anyone who had done the event previously, we had the fastest ones start first so that they would be more spaced out as the race went on,” says Noah Truesdell, Program Manager at River Action.

