Advertisement

15th Taming of the Slough Triathlon takes COVID-19 precautions

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

The 15th Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon was held in Moline Saturday morning.

The adventure starts by paddling two and a quarter miles of the Sylvan Slough. Then seven and a half miles of mountain biking, followed by a two mile run along the Moline riverfront.

The event was hosted by River Action. Masks were required before and after the race. This year the race adapted to take COVID-19 precautions.

“Usually we do more mass starts and this year we did individual starts about twenty seconds between each person just to get people spaced out. We also as much as we could, anyone who had done the event previously, we had the fastest ones start first so that they would be more spaced out as the race went on,” says Noah Truesdell, Program Manager at River Action.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

15th Taming of the slough triathlon takes COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 52 minutes ago
KWQC News at 6 p.m.

News

QCSO holds first concert since March

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The Orchestra held its annual Pops concert with this years tribute being to Fleetwood Mac

News

Police respond to head-on collision on West Locust Street

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say only minor injuries were sustained during the collision.

VOD Recordings

Riverfront POPs concert sees changes due to pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
The QCSO annual POPs Concert saw many changes this year to stay safe during COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police respond to call of a robbery at Pizza Hut

Updated: 13 hours ago
Davenport Police say they are responding to a call of a robbery at a Pizza Hut on East Locust Street. The call came in around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

News

2020 Census local impact: what the lack of response could bring

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Iowa ranks 38th in the country with the total amount of people counted so far while Illinois is 14th in the country.

News

Illinois reports 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This brings the state total to 259,909 cases. On Saturday, 22 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,295.

VOD Recordings

9/12 Iowa COVID update

Updated: 15 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 749 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths from 10:50 am Friday and 10:30 am Saturday.

VOD Recordings

Teenager sent to hospital following rollover accident in Leclaire

Updated: 15 hours ago
A vehicle was traveling West on Great River Road and started to hydroplane. That’s when the driver lost control and slid sideways off the road into a mud embankment.

VOD Recordings

Davenport death investigation underway

Updated: 15 hours ago
On Saturday around 2:14 a.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of 1900 West 48th Street and located an unresponsive man found on the road.