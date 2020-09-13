Advertisement

2020 Census local impact: what the lack of response could bring

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2020 Census is on its last kick and local officials are urging everyone to make sure they’ve filled it out.

This year, 1.5 trillion dollars in federal funding will be distributed. In order to receive the funding though, the government needs to know how many people are in a community. The easiest way to do that is by responding yourself.

Self-response rates across the country are down from 2010. Nationally, there was a 74% self-response in 2010, this year, it’s around 66%.

Illinois' self-response rate is currently 70.2%, Rock Island County is slightly above at 70.5%.

Iowa’s self-response rate is 70.4%, Scott county sitting higher at 72.5%.

However, Iowa ranks 38th in the country with the total amount of people counted so far while Illinois is 14th in the country.

7th ward alderman and Chair for the Complete Count Committee Dave Geenen says all of these numbers will have a lasting impact on our communities. “Having a fair and accurate count. That’s going to determine how many hot spots how many Chromebooks how many books that our school districts our kid’s schools can afford this year. And for the next 10 years, whether rock island county seniors are going to be able to have enough money whether they can afford the heat this winter. Whether the bus routes on Metrolink, if they actually are going to where we actually need them in the community.”

As an example, if we take one census location in Rock Island near Lincoln park and Augustana college, Alderman Geenan says 8.175 million dollars are distributed there each year. That’s an average of $1,600 per resident. Even if one person doesn’t fill out the census, that means that the community could miss out on $16,000.

“One thing that I’ve learned throughout this whole Census is that this is the big deciding moment for the next 10 years in this community. About what we’re going to say, who we are, what we’re entitled to. And who is going to be our voice in Washington,” says Geenan.

The Census asks for information like how many people live in your residence, if you rent or own the space, your phone number, name, age, sex, ethnicity, and race. The information the census asks for will be confidential for 72 years.

The census is now due one month earlier, which means you have until September 30th to have your voice count. That new deadline is being challenged in court, and next week a judge will consider whether to extend the deadline another month.

