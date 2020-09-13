Advertisement

Illinois reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Illinois have announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 261,371 cases. On Sunday, 14 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,309.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 96%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,684. Two deaths were also reported today, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. Officials say both had been hospitalized. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 73. Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 4 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 2 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 10

